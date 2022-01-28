Watch
South Dakota police officer delivers food after arresting driver

CNN Newswire
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 21:37:49-05

A police officer in South Dakota made a special delivery.

The Sioux Falls police officer was captured on a doorbell camera delivering food.

The officer told the woman that the driver had just been pulled over and arrested.

"I definitely did not expect to have a cop show up at my door," Anastasia Elsinger told the Argus Leader. "He just said, like, 'I know, I'm not who you're expecting but your DoorDash driver got arrested for some things they didn't take care of.'"

The police department said the officer didn't have to make the delivery, but he thought it would be a nice gesture.

"This isn't normal by any stretch, but the little things like this going above and beyond helping people out — that's the things that we do," a spokesperson for the police department told the Argus Leader.

