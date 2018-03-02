Selfies can make your nose appear 30 percent larger, study says

If you're considering a nose job, don't use a selfie to make your decision.

According to a new study, by a team of Rutgers and Stanford University researchers, selfies can make your nose appear roughly 30% larger than it actually is. Researchers say the increase in perceived size happens because the selfie is taken at a distance of about 12 inches from your face. The camera is proportionally much closer to your nose than the rest of your face.

When the picture is taken from a distance of five feet, there is no different in perceived size.

The study also found 42 percent of surgeons say they receive requests for procedures to improve selfies.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery.

