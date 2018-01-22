Science says sleeping in could be good for you

There's a new reason for you to look forward to sleeping in this weekend. It could help you live longer.

It's been a widely held belief that you can't catch up on sleep once you've lost it, but according to a new sleep study by researchers at Stockholm University, there may be a method of repayment based on lost sleep hours. Research shows, it was the average amount of sleep a person got that influenced his or her health. This means a couple extra hours sleeping in could boost that number and help you live longer.

However, these finding don’t necessarily mean that it's advisable to fall behind on sleep in the first place. The research also notes that our bodies like routine, so its best to stay close to your normal schedule.

The recommended amount of sleep is 7 hours per night, but less than 6 or more than 8 can lead to serious health issues.