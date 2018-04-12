Naturally pink KitKats coming to the U.K.

Nestle KitKats are taking a break from their normal chocolate bars and are releasing a new naturally pink candy bar.

The KitKat Rose will be released in the UK on Monday, and the and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.



The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade. They were a big hit when they debuted in Japan and South Korea earlier this year.

The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.