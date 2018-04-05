National survey finds losing weight is harder than ever

Our smart devices make our lives easier, but are they also making our lives lazier?

A new survey by the Harris Poll suggests its harder to lose weight because we're not moving around like we used to.

Approximately eight in 10 healthcare professionals and 62% of U.S. adults believe losing weight is harder today than it was for previous generations because of the busy, modern lifestyle of Americans. In fact, nine out of ten doctors and patients blame how much time we spend on our devices and all those apps that let us do everything from streaming TV shows to online shopping and meal delivery.

Read this fact sheet to learn more about the survey results, including new approaches to weight loss.

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zaluvida between October 13 and November 6, 2017.