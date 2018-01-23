Naomi Parker Fraley, the real-life Rosie the Riveter, dies at 96

Fair
Naomi Parker Fraley, the inspiration behind the iconic female World War II factory worker Rosie the Riveter, has died. She was 96.
The California waitress-turned-factory worker was among the first women to be assigned to the machine shop after the attack on pearl harbor in 1941.
In 1942, she posed for a photograph wearing her signature red-and-white-polka-dot bandana.