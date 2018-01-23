Naomi Parker Fraley, the real-life Rosie the Riveter, dies at 96

Gabrielle Ortega
7:24 AM, Jan 23, 2018
3 hours ago

Naomi Parker Fraley, the inspiration behind the iconic female World War II factory worker Rosie the Riveter, has died. She was 96.

The California waitress-turned-factory worker was among the first women to be assigned to the machine shop after the attack on pearl harbor in 1941.

In 1942, she posed for a photograph wearing her signature red-and-white-polka-dot bandana.

