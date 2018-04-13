Heinz offers 'Mayochup' blend to U.S. consumers in Twitter poll

Gabrielle Ortega
6:24 AM, Apr 13, 2018

Heinz is letting U.S. consumers vote on whether they want to be able to buy "Mayochup," a pre-made blend of ketchup and mayonnaise, in stores.

Do you like mayo? Do you like ketchup? Would you be willing to buy a ketchup-mayo blend by Heinz?

Heinz tweeted out on Wednesday that 500,000 votes for yes means the company will be unleashing Mayochup to the public.

 

Right now, Mayochup is only available in the Middle East

April 15 is the deadline to collect all those votes.

 

