Heinz offers 'Mayochup' blend to U.S. consumers in Twitter poll

Do you like mayo? Do you like ketchup? Would you be willing to buy a ketchup-mayo blend by Heinz?

Heinz is letting U.S. consumers vote on whether they want to be able to buy "Mayochup," a pre-made blend of ketchup and mayonnaise, in stores.

Heinz tweeted out on Wednesday that 500,000 votes for yes means the company will be unleashing Mayochup to the public.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Right now, Mayochup is only available in the Middle East

April 15 is the deadline to collect all those votes.