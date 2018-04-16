Having work friends is crucial to your success

Gabrielle Ortega
6:56 AM, Apr 16, 2018

If you have a co-worker who you get drinks with and vent, or just confide in, they might be helping your career!

It turns out work BFFs are the key to success. A Gallup poll actually found that having work friends makes you seven-times more likely to be engaged at work.

They say it helps because it can boost your mood and morale.you'll have an easier time dealing with things emotionally and they'll be honest with you about strengths and weaknesses.

If you're looking for your next bestie, you don't even have to try that hard. Experts say you and your friend don't necessarily have to work in the same department or even the same physical office. Long hangouts after work aren't necessary either. Some chit chat is enough to make you a better worker.

