Dunkin' Donuts unveils next-gen concept store

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - "America's favorite coffee and baked goods" chain will be getting a new look nationwide soon, but a sneak-peek into the future is already on display.

Dunkin' Donuts opened its store of the future on Tuesday in the chain's birthplace of Quincy, Massachusetts.

We’re opening our store of the future concept today and you’re invited inside for a tour. Tune in LIVE today (1/16) at 12PM on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/WsBx7v6NzT — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) January 16, 2018

The first store features a modern design and advanced technology, including the first drive-thru just for customers who order using the Dunkin' Donuts app.

Other additions to the concept store include digital kiosks, new uniforms for employees and a tap system serving eight cold beverages.

The company says the new design will improve stores' ambiance, convenience and efficiency.

According to the official press release, this concept store will be the first of 30 that will test variations of the new design this year.