TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dunkin' Donuts is ringing in the new year with some changes to its menu.

The company is cutting back about 10% of its menu to help streamline service. The scaled back menu will no longer have items that slow down service to customers.

Dunkin' Donuts scaling back 10 percent of food, drink menu. https://t.co/IOFM2OrIfR pic.twitter.com/L2CSmbewr8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2018

Among the items you won't see anymore -- the strawberry banana smoothie and the steak and egg breakfast sandwich. Dunkin' Donuts says it will also stop serving other afternoon sandwiches, some muffin, bagel and cream cheese varieties, smoothies and flatbread options.

You can expect to see the changes nationwide by March.

We're thrilled to announce that we've removed artificial dyes from our donuts in the U.S. Read more here: https://t.co/mV5asGQMTL pic.twitter.com/UUmUbZ8SFO — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) January 7, 2018

Just last week, DD announced it had removed artificial dyes from its doughnuts in the U.S. and now all locations are no longer using colors from artificial sources.

The company said the move was, "part of a larger initiative to offer our guests simpler ingredients and cleaner menu labels."

Dunkin' Donut says it hopes to remove artificial dyes across the entire menu, including its icings, fillings, toppings and beverages, by the end of 2018.