What's Up Tucson? Highlights of this weekend's events

What's happening in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium

Friday Dec 29 at 3:30 p.m.

College football game: New Mexico State vs. Utah State

Tickets start at $25

novaarizonabowl.com

Arizona Bowl Downtown Block Party

Area near Armory Park / 6th Ave at 12th St

Friday Dec 29 from 5-10 p.m.

Carnival rides, world's longest Sonoran Dog unveiled at 6 p.m., music performances by 80's and Gentlemen at 7 p.m., A Flock Of Seagulls at 8 p.m.

novaarizonabowl.com

Friday Food, Fun and Flix

Jacome Plaza / 100 N Stone Ave

Fri Dec 29 from 4-9 p.m.

Food trucks, human size board games, movie: "Frozen"

Free admission

downtowntucson.org

Arizona Men's Basketball

McKale Center

Sat Dec 29 at 7 p.m.

College basketball vs. Arizona State

arizonawildcats.com

Sampling of events on New Year's Eve:

Boarding All Passengers for Congress Air Flight 2018

Hotel Congress

Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a "trip around the world", 2 dance floors, drink specials

hotelcongress.com

Casino Del Sol

Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.

Live music performances at venues throughout the casino

casinodelsol.com

Desert Diamond Casino

Nogales Hwy south of Valencia

Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.

Angel Norteno performs

ddcaz.com

The 4 Gents

Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley

Sun Dec 31 starting at 7 p.m.

Performance saluting the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Tickets start at $30

gaslightmusichall.com

Tucson Dragway

Hangover Nationals Drag Racing Tournament

Sun Dec 31 at 9 a.m.

Food trucks, raffle prizes, golf cart races, drag racing

Tickets start at $10

tucsondragway.com

High Rollin' New Years Eve Party

Golden Pin Lanes / 1010 W Miracle Mile

Sun Dec 31 from 7pm-1am

Casino style games, cosmic bowling, toast at midnight, chance to win a trip to Las Vegas

Tickets start at $15

goldenpinbowl.com

Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.