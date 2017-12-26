What's Up Tucson? Highlights of this weekend's events

Ken Carr
11:38 PM, Dec 25, 2017

What's happening in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Friday Dec 29 at 3:30 p.m.
College football game: New Mexico State vs. Utah State
Tickets start at $25
novaarizonabowl.com

Arizona Bowl Downtown Block Party
Area near Armory Park / 6th Ave at 12th St
Friday Dec 29 from 5-10 p.m.
Carnival rides, world's longest Sonoran Dog unveiled at 6 p.m., music performances by 80's and Gentlemen at 7 p.m., A Flock Of Seagulls at 8 p.m.
novaarizonabowl.com

Friday Food, Fun and Flix
Jacome Plaza / 100 N Stone Ave
Fri Dec 29 from 4-9 p.m.
Food trucks, human size board games, movie: "Frozen"
Free admission
downtowntucson.org

Arizona Men's Basketball
McKale Center
Sat Dec 29 at 7 p.m.
College basketball vs. Arizona State
arizonawildcats.com

Sampling of events on New Year's Eve:

Boarding All Passengers for Congress Air Flight 2018
Hotel Congress
Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.
Enjoy a "trip around the world", 2 dance floors, drink specials
hotelcongress.com

Casino Del Sol
Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.
Live music performances at venues throughout the casino
casinodelsol.com

Desert Diamond Casino
Nogales Hwy south of Valencia
Sun Dec 31 starting at 8 p.m.
Angel Norteno performs
ddcaz.com

The 4 Gents
Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley
Sun Dec 31 starting at 7 p.m.
Performance saluting the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Tickets start at $30
gaslightmusichall.com

Tucson Dragway
Hangover Nationals Drag Racing Tournament
Sun Dec 31 at 9 a.m.
Food trucks, raffle prizes, golf cart races, drag racing
Tickets start at $10
tucsondragway.com

High Rollin' New Years Eve Party
Golden Pin Lanes / 1010 W Miracle Mile
Sun Dec 31 from 7pm-1am
Casino style games, cosmic bowling, toast at midnight, chance to win a trip to Las Vegas
Tickets start at $15
goldenpinbowl.com

 

Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.

