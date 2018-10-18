Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital launches new Swing Bed program

Mark Charter
8:32 AM, Oct 18, 2018

The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has launched a new program designed to help  physical rehabilitation patients. 

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital
SANTA CRUZ CO., Ariz. -

The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has launched a new program designed to help 

physical rehabilitation patients. 

 

The Medicare-certified Swing Bed Program will provide care for:

  • Joint replacements or orthopedic surgery patients 
  • Those who have suffered a heart attack or congestive heart failure
  • Sufferers of long-term illnesses, such as cancer or immune deficiency disease, and need continued medication and/or IV therapy 

The Swing Bed unit includes nine private rooms, dedicated rehabilitation and mobility facilities, along with a team of physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists and case managers.

