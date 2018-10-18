Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital launches new Swing Bed program

Fair
The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has launched a new program designed to help physical rehabilitation patients.
The Medicare-certified Swing Bed Program will provide care for:
The Swing Bed unit includes nine private rooms, dedicated rehabilitation and mobility facilities, along with a team of physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists and case managers.