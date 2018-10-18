Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital launches new Swing Bed program

SANTA CRUZ CO., Ariz. -

The Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has launched a new program designed to help

physical rehabilitation patients.

The Medicare-certified Swing Bed Program will provide care for:

Joint replacements or orthopedic surgery patients

Those who have suffered a heart attack or congestive heart failure

Sufferers of long-term illnesses, such as cancer or immune deficiency disease, and need continued medication and/or IV therapy

The Swing Bed unit includes nine private rooms, dedicated rehabilitation and mobility facilities, along with a team of physicians, nurses, rehabilitation therapists and case managers.