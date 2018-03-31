The mission of Our Family Services is to eliminate homelessness and strengthen our community by providing stability in times of crisis, linking people to support and resources, supporting social connectedness, and engaging our neighbors to tackle tough community issues.

They're asking you to aid their effort to help local youth and families transition to permanent housing and financial stability.

There are many ways to support Our Family Services; including donating your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.

Discover how at ourfamilyservices.org.