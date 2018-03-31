The mission of Our Family Services is to eliminate homelessness and strengthen our community by providing stability in times of crisis, linking people to support and resources, supporting social connectedness, and engaging our neighbors to tackle tough community issues.
They're asking you to aid their effort to help local youth and families transition to permanent housing and financial stability.
There are many ways to support Our Family Services; including donating your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.
Our Family Services' continuum of care helps homeless children, youth and families into safe, stable housing and on to independent lives through street outreach, shelter and support, and case management.
Our Family Services provides shelter and support to homeless children, youth and families. They promote peace and understanding by helping people talk to each other.
Our Family Services is a $5.2 million organization with nearly 60 employees and an active corps of volunteers. They are licensed as a behavioral healthcare institution by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
As a merged agency, Our Family Services has been formed of many once-independent parts -- OUR TOWN and Family Counseling Agency in 2005, Information & Referral Services in 2008, and New Beginnings for Women & Children in July 2012.