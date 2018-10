TUCSON, Ariz. - Sentinel Peak Park, "A" Mountain, will be closed to all traffic on Sunday, October 21, 2018 for an event that will kick off University of Arizona homecoming week.

The closure will start at 4 p.m. to allow the U of A to light the "A".

This event is not open to the public. The park will reopen on Monday, October 22, at 8 a.m.

Other events happening during U of A homecoming include:

Homecoming Bonfire - Friday, October 26, 2018, 7:30 pm, West side of Old Main

Homecoming Parade - Saturday, October 27, 2018, Time TBA, University of Arizona Mall

Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party - Saturday, October 27, 2018, 2:30 pm, University of Arizona Mall

For a full list of homecoming events click here .