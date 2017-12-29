Claire's makeup recall danger: products contain carcinogens

If you shopped at Claire's this holiday season, you might want to check to see if any items you purchased are listed under a new recall. Claire's is recalling several items amid a concern of asbestos found in some makeup products.

Here's a list of the products under investigation (see photos)



Ultimate Mega Make Up Set

code 71844



Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set

code 76094



Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact

code 26556



Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set

code 11767



Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set

code 20926



Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set

code 97275



Mint Glitter Make Up Set

code 74769



Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set

code 21044



Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss

code 97276

The recall began after a mom in Rhode Island had some of that makeup tested, and it tested positive for a type of asbestos that has been linked to cancer.

Claire's said it has launched a safety investigation and has pulled several different makeup sets from store shelves.