Claire's makeup recall danger: products contain carcinogens

If you shopped at Claire's this holiday season, you might want to check to see if any items you purchased are listed under a new recall. Claire's is recalling several items amid a concern of asbestos found in some makeup products.
Here's a list of the products under investigation (see photos)
Ultimate Mega Make Up Set
code 71844
Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set
code 76094
Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact
code 26556
Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set
code 11767
Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set
code 20926
Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set
code 97275
Mint Glitter Make Up Set
code 74769
Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set
code 21044
Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss
code 97276
The recall began after a mom in Rhode Island had some of that makeup tested, and it tested positive for a type of asbestos that has been linked to cancer.
Claire's said it has launched a safety investigation and has pulled several different makeup sets from store shelves.