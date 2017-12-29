Claire's makeup recall danger: products contain carcinogens

Gabrielle Ortega
6:20 AM, Dec 29, 2017
24 mins ago
If you shopped at Claire's this holiday season, you might want to check to see if any items you purchased are listed under a new recall. Claire's is recalling several items amid a concern of asbestos found in some makeup products. 

Here's a list of the products under investigation (see photos)


Ultimate Mega Make Up Set 

code 71844


Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set 

code 76094


Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact 

code 26556


Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set 

code 11767


Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set  

code 20926


Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set 

code 97275


Mint Glitter Make Up Set 

code 74769


Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set 

code 21044


Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss

code 97276

The recall began after a mom in Rhode Island had some of that makeup tested, and it tested positive for a type of asbestos that has been linked to cancer.

Claire's said it has launched a safety investigation and has pulled several different makeup sets from store shelves. 

 

 

Claire’s is issuing full refunds on the products in the case. Claire’s recall hotline, 800-804-7194, is open from 8 A.M. to 11 P.M.

