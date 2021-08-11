Life-Size Animated Grim Reaper Is Only $70

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and that means it’s time to start planning your costumes and shopping for new decorations.

If you’re looking for some decor that’s sure to make a statement this year, it doesn’t get much spookier than this life-size animated Grim Reaper. Priced at just $70, the Grim Reaper from HalloweenCostumes.com stands 5 feet tall and has light-up eyes. It also moves its head, falls forward and talks.

The prop is still listed as “coming soon,” but looks like it will be available by Sept. 24 — plenty of time to decorate for Halloween. You can sign up to be alerted via email when it is available.

There are dozens of other life-size Halloween decorations listed on HalloweenCostumes.com as well, like this 7-foot animated clown, a 5-foot inflatable ghost and a nearly 10-foot inflatable Grim Reaper arch to put in front of your doorway for trick-or-treaters.

You’ll also find an even bigger version of the 5-foot Grim Reaper if you’re willing to pay a bit more. This 9-foot animated version costs $319, and it has an eerily detailed painted face that gives it a menacing look.

You can find other life-size decorations at other retailers, like Party City, which has tons of animatronics, including a 6-foot tall witch that lights up and speaks for just $35. You’ll also find non-animated life-size props, like cardboard cutouts of Michael Myers and Pennywise, and (my personal favorite!) a 5-foot posable skeleton.

Target also has a few life-size decorations, like a 6-foot ghost trio that will look spooky in a window and a 6-foot touch-activated lighted “Tree Man” for $170. Not only does the Tree Man light up, he also talks and — like any good scary decoration — has an evil laugh.

Of course, Spirit Halloween has plenty of life-size decorations on offer, including a handful of new items like a 7-foot animated werewolf, a 5.4-foot Ghost Face prop from the film “Scream” and a seriously amazing 5.8-foot animatronic Beetlejuice.

The officially licensed Beetlejuice prop moves and has a variety of phrases, like, “Hey, these aren’t my rules. Come to think of it, I don’t have any rules.”

We also can’t forget about Home Depot’s 12-foot outdoor skeleton that was so popular last year, it sold out almost as soon as it was available. It’s not currently listed on the retailer’s website for this Halloween, but keep an eye out for it in case it does show up.

Home Depot does have a variety of other giant inflatable props, like an 11.5-foot Jack Skellington archway, a 10-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters” and a 5-foot tall Pumpkin Head Reaper for just $30.

Will you be adding some life-size decor to your yard or house this Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.