Large fire involving propane tanks breaks out near 40th and Washington streets

PHOENIX — Extensive damage was left behind after a massive fire involving propane tanks burned for hours Thursday afternoon near 40th and Washington streets in Phoenix.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire Department received reports of a fire at a propane tank business.

Multiple propane tanks reportedly exploded, sending flames into the air and scattering hundreds of tanks over 500 yards in all directions.

The tanks were reported to have been about 70% full of propane at the time.

Cars damaged during propane fire, explosion in Phoenix

Ivy Hurtado, who works at a nearby restaurant, believes one of the propane tanks went through her car's windshield.

"I heard the first boom. I think it was the first one, but was not sure what it was," Hurtado said. "Then, after that, with the third and fourth, we realized what was going on. We ran out!"

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller confirmed projectiles were being thrown because of the fire and advised people to avoid the area.

The surrounding areas were evacuated as a precaution. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"You can feel the blast. I immediately saw all the propane tanks and knew. The flames were shooting up more than 100 feet. So, you can imagine the propane tanks that size," said Reed Deusterman, who lives in the area. "It was pretty intense and you just don't know where that metal is going to end up. You're hearing the explosions. You are feeling them."

VIDEO: Phoenix Fire Department officials provide an update:

Phoenix fire provides update on large fire burning near Sky Harbor Airport

ABC15 crews on the scene saw animals being evacuated from the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA location near the fire. A representative from the shelter says all animals were evacuated safely and there were no injuries to any animals or staff. Some damage was reported at the facility due to flying shrapnel.

AAWL & SPCA Part of the damage at the AAWL & ASPCA facility

Gateway Community College decided to evacuate students and staff as a precaution, said Chuck Coolidge, a spokesman for Maricopa Community Colleges.

College officials used a mobile-alert system to communicate with students and staff.

“We’re obviously glad and proud of our staff for implementing that without being prompted,” he said. “Obviously, the safety of our students and staff take precedent, and we are glad there were no injuries.”

He said he isn’t aware of any damages to vehicles that were in the college’s parking lot, which is right across the street from the propane business.

Phoenix Sky Harbor officials say the large column of smoke in the air near the airport did not impact its operations.

Sundance Airport Parking officials confirm to ABC15 that vehicles in its self-serve parking lot were damaged, but they did not provide further details.

Valley Metro announced service through the area was impacted due to the fire.

Phoenix fire officials say firefighters from multiple different cities were called to help in the fight.

What caused the fire is currently under investigation.

See video of the aftermath Friday morning in the player below:

Aftermath of explosive propane fire in Phoenix

Lettermen’s Energy Holdings confirmed to ABC15 that they own the business, known as Bill’s Propane Service. The business provides propane for residential and business use and has a small propane cylinder exchange business.

Lettermen’s is based in Overland Park, Kansas, and owns similar companies in about 15 states.

The company has acquired several local and regional brands since forming in 2021, and its website describes it as “one of the fastest-growing consolidators in the American propane industry.”

In a statement, the company told ABC15: “We’re grateful to the first responders for their assistance and we’re partnering with the appropriate authorities to better understand the incident. Most important to us is that our teammates and members of the community are all safe.”

Jim Saladin, the company’s chief marketing officer, declined further comment on the investigation until it is complete.

