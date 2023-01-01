La Paloma Academy - Central Campus

La Paloma Academy’s Central campus offers a private school education, tuition-FREE. The K-8 charter school is located at 2050 N. Wilmot Road. The campus, spread over seven acres, includes a multi-media center/library with state-of-the-art flat screen computers. Students can also enjoy an indoor cafeteria, recreation room, full-size soccer field, basketball courts and two playgrounds. All students have access to our amazing facilities. All those attending La Paloma’s Central campus are encouraged to join one of the school’s sports teams, or to participate in one of La Paloma’s extracurricular activities.

Call (520) 721-4205 or go to LPATucson.org for more information.

Monday – Friday: 7:00am-6:00pm