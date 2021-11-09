Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies Get A Gingerbread Makeover For The Holidays

Peppermint may be to winter what pumpkin spice is to fall, but let’s not forget about another iconic seasonal flavor: gingerbread! From gingerbread houses to sweet and spicy cakes and gingerbread hot chocolate, it’s the perfect seasonal flavor to get you in the holiday spirit.

This year, you’ll find a new gingerbread treat just in time for the holidays: Fudge Stripes cookies. Keebler’s new Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies combine the flavors of vanilla fudge and gingerbread. The cookies are rolling out onto grocery store shelves now and will be available nationwide for a limited time.

Of course, as everyone knows, Keebler cookies are made by elves, so adding some gingerbread flavor for the holidays just makes sense!

Keebler

While this is the first time Keebler has created gingerbread-flavored Fudge Stripes, there is a variety of other flavors of the striped cookies. Along with the original Fudge Stripes, you’ll also find Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes, which are covered in chocolate, and Fudge Stripes Dark Chocolate.

As for other gingerbread-flavored cookies, Nestlé Toll House just released four new cookie doughs, including a gingerbread cookie that is topped with holiday sprinkles. You can also make your own gingerbread cookies like these adorable reindeer that actually use gingerbread men cookie cutters.

Nestlé Toll House

As for gingerbread flavors in other forms, you can buy gingerbread Kit Kats this season, gingerbread ice cream from Halo Top and a gingerbread-flavored ice cream made with cognac from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The cognac gingerbread ice cream combines cognac-flavored ice cream with notes of butterscotch and brown sugar, plus dark caramel sauce and spiced gingerbread cake pieces.

If you want even more gingerbread flavor, the ice cream would pair perfectly with this gingerbread poke cake that uses gingerbread cake mix, condensed milk and butterscotch ice cream topping.

Adobe

Do you have a favorite gingerbread recipe?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.