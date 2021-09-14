Kate Hudson Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and her longtime friend Danny Fujikawa are officially tying the knot. Hudson shared the news on her Instagram page, tagging a lovely image of the couple featuring her new engagement ring with the caption “Let’s go!” along with several wedding-themed emojis.

Hours later, Hudson appeared at the Met Gala, where she briefly flashed her engagement ring at photographers, and the sparkler quickly got tongues wagging about her upcoming nuptials.

The “Truth Be Told” actor first started dating Fujikawa five years ago, but the newly-engaged pair have known each other for much longer than that.

Hudson met Fujikawa years ago through to his two stepsisters, Erin and Sara Foster, who are Hudson’s close friends. In 2017, Hudson wrote an Instagram post about the day she first started to have romantic feelings for Fujikawa — long after they met.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder,” she wrote. “His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.”

Ryder is now 17 years old, so this friendship-turned-romance was a slow burn!

Hudson split with Ryder’s father, Chris Robinson (lead singer of The Black Crowes), in 2007, after which she got engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The pair had a son together (Bingham Hawn) but ended their engagement in 2014.

It wasn’t long before Hudson found love again with her longtime friend Fujikawa. They started dating in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since. The couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Rani Rose, in 2018, yet they weren’t quick to rush down the aisle.

“I’ve got the best man,” she told Women’s Health in 2019. “It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.”

Now, it seems Hudson is ready to make the team official! Congrats to the happy couple!

