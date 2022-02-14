Join the KGUN 9 Team

KGUN-TV and KWBA-TV, owned and operated by The E.W. Scripps Company are the ABC and CW affiliates serving the Tucson, Sierra Vista television market, currently ranked at #64.

KGUN-TV signed-on January 24, 1956 under the call letters of KDWI. The call letters were changed a year later to KGUN by then owner H.U. Garrett, an avid western fan and gun collector. After more than 65 years, the station is still referred to as K-GUN.

Today, KGUN provides more than 26 hours of news a week across KGUN and KWBA. KGUN and KWBA also provide the Tucson television market 11-streams of news and entertainment including: Newsy, ION, and Court TV to name a few - to more than 1,000,000 people in the Tucson metro.

