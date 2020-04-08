Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate escaped the Pima County jail, according to PCSD

Jose Fernandez escaped from the Mission Facility at approximately 4:00 p.m on Tuesday.

Fernandez scaled a block wall and managed to break through the steel mesh that covered the exercise yard. This went unnoticed by corrections staff monitoring the inmates. He was last seen on foot, running down Mission Road.

Fernandez was a pretrial inmate who was booked into our jail on February 24, 2020. His charges include Aggravated Assault, Auto Theft, and Vandalism.

He is described as:

Hispanic male

29 years of age

5’0” tall

Approx.135 pounds

Black hair with a buzz cut

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a white shirt and boxer shorts

PCSD says Fernandez was inappropriately transferred to a lower security area of the facility and had not exhibited any questionable behaviors.

It appears that corrections staff failed to provide appropriate oversight of the inmates in the recreation yard. It is clear that the evening physical head count was not conducted in accordance with department policies and procedures. This allowed Fernandez’ escape to go unnoticed for an Pima County Sheriff’s Department

PCSD says it will address these issues as part of a formal review of the incident and take corrective action.

The Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (FIST) personnel are actively searching for Fernandez. Anyone who actively aids Mr. Fernandez in his attempt to avoid capture will be criminally prosecuted.

PCSD IS asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.This incident is still under investigation.