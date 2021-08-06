How To Make A Bed Frame Out Of Ikea’s Kallax Storage Shelves

One of the things people love about Ikea furniture is how the pieces emphasize function over fancy design. Sometimes simplicity translates into a form of beautiful genius in the ways the furniture pieces can be repurposed. We’ve seen a brilliant mom use Ikea bookcases as room dividers in her kids’ bedroom. And we marveled at Ikea’s ingenuity when the company released a guide on how to use its furniture to build forts, castles and caves.

Maybe that’s where TikTokers found their ideas on how to use Ikea’s popular Kallax shelves to build a bed frame that not only looks great but also has tons of space for storage.

In case you’re not familiar with the Ikea Kallax collection, these versatile cube-shaped shelves come in a variety of sizes, configurations, colors and finishes. The four-by-two-cube unit retails for $69.99 and is one of the web’s most popular options for building a unique bed frame.

TikTok user Alasia Ellis bought three of these shelves to give her bed a glow-up that’s gone viral on the social media platform with more than 2.7 million likes and 19,000 comments.

We also love that she built a little cave under her bed and adorned it with fairy lights. It’s a nice touch for a private reading nook!

Lara Sophie, another creative Ikea hacker on TikTok, shared her tutorial on how to make a DIY bed frame using another configuration of Kallax shelves. First, she used two one-by-three Kallax storage units. Then, she added three one-by-four units. Next, she added a cross brace to make the frame more secure, which you can see in her video.

Finally, TikToker couple @liznlex answered a variety of questions as they showed off their own Ikea Kallax bed frame, including how sturdy the frame is, how they prevent the mattress from falling between the shelves and how much the total product cost them (roughly $273).

You can obviously make a number of designs with these versatile storage units from Ikea. If you’re looking for a way to increase storage in your bedroom, these DIY bed frames may be exactly what you need.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.