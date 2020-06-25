Iconic Times Square McDonald's shutters its doors

Not everyone is loving it.

An iconic Times Square McDonald's, opened in 1984, shut its doors early Wednesday morning, a company spokesperson said. The 42nd Street location closed at 4 a.m.

“McDonald’s reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward," the spokesperson said. "The closing of the 42nd Times Square restaurant, which was planned before the pandemic, was a difficult decision, and allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away at the new flagship McDonald’s on 45th and Broadway and in the neighboring communities.”

When it opened, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the 45th Street location was about "showing off what McDonald’s can do."