How to get books for half-price at airport bookstores

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A compelling book can be a great way to pass the time on a flight, but if you forgot to bring something to read along with you, don’t shy away from checking out the airport store offerings before you fly. If you purchase a book at certain stores in many airports, you could get an awesome perk and help out public libraries while you’re at it.

Paradies Lagardère offers a unique program that most traditional bookstores don’t have, let alone those in travel-related locations, such as airports or hotels. The company explained the program in a tweet regarding National Book Lover’s Day.

“Did you know that we have #ReadandReturn? Buy a book at one of our stores, return it within 6 mos with the receipt, and get 50% back,” tweeted Paradies Lagardère. “Used books are sold at 50% off so make sure to look for the book cart for more deals.”

Love a sweet ð deal? Sunday is #Nationalbookloversday! Did you know that we have #ReadandReturn? Buy a book at one of our stores, return it within 6 mos with the receipt, and get 50% back? Used books are sold at 50% off so make sure to look for the book cart for more deals. pic.twitter.com/6rbWCEc5A8 — Paradies Lagardère (@PLshopdinefly) August 7, 2020

So not only can you enjoy a book while waiting to travel, on your flight as you start your vacation, but you can return that book (with the receipt, of course) to any other location and get half of your money back. You can also snag a great read for half price if you don’t mind buying used (and why would you?).

The books that are a little more “well-loved” than the others go to a worthy cause.

“Books that are returned in worn condition are donated to local libraries as part of our commitment to encourage literacy in our community,” a company representative told us.

Airline passenger in an airport lounge waiting for flight aircraft.

You might not think you’re familiar with Paradies Lagardère, but if you browse the stores when you’re at an airport, the chances are good that you have been to one of their shops. The 70-year-old company has 850 stores and 170 restaurants and bars in more than 100 airports across North America.

The Read and Return program is available in any company store that sells books, so most of the company’s travel essentials stores. Paradies Lagardère travel brands include TripAdvisor, 7-11, Dylan’s Candy Bar, No Boundaries, aelia Dutyfree and iStore. You can find a map of locations on the company’s website.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.