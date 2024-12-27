'We want to support So. Arizona': Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl brings economic boost heading into New Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the college football bowl season builds momentum toward a brand new playoff, other competitions, like the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, have their mind on money — and in turn, the benefits that brings, 'on their mind.'

Bowl organizers estimate that hosting the game in Tucson will generate more than $100 million in tourism revenue; cash tourists spend on hotels, food and entertainment, they said, will go right back into the Southern Arizona community.

On top of that, bowl organizers are quick to remind others this game on Dec. 28 will be the only post-season event of its kind that will give 100% of net proceeds to non-profit organizations throughout Southern Arizona.

Arizona Bowl communications VP Eric Rhodes said the bowl game may be a not-for-profit venture, but Tucson businesses big and small will reap the rewards.

"We have five resorts that we pretty much sell out this week between Christmas and New Years every year," Rhodes said.

"(That's) bed tax for our TIF districts, for Visit Tucson, and those sort of things that are helpful to Southern Arizona. Then our local restaurants, we have a program called Bowl Ready...

As you're around Tucson, you'll see our sticker on the fronts of restaurants and bars with folks that want to support us — we want to support them," he said.

At one of those restaurants, Trident Pizza Pub server Mia Lozano said she's anticipating working an 11-hour shift on game day. The rush, though, is something Lozano's used to, working right across from Arizona Stadium.

"Every single tables sat," she said. "People are waiting, people want a beer really fast, so we just try to get them their beer but usually we have like an hour wait. We try to get them in and out so they can go to the game."

Even though the University of Arizona will not be play in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, two UA students, Adam and Christina Tellez, still plan on showing Tucson pride in the stadium stands.

"I love football, so it's a good game to watch," Adam, a sophomore student, said. "They have a lot of events — it's a great time. I think they throw enough stuff for the city and for enough people."

His sister, Christina, a senior, will also enjoy seeing their father working the bowl game and watching their uncle, an educator, receive a special award for his work at Manzo Elementary School.

Tellez also said it's fun to think she may run into the celebrity's whose licensed his name to this particular college football game.

"I'm hoping to see Snoop Dogg," she said. "I don't know where he'll be roaming but I'm hoping to catch him. This is the first year rap icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is sponsoring the Arizona Bowl.

Rhodes says Saturday's Gin and Juice Tailgate Festival will be by far the biggest pre-game festival yet (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) to drum up the atmosphere before the Miami Redhawks take on the Colorado State Rams at 2:30 p.m. inside Arizona Stadium.