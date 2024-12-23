New Jewish cuisine making its way to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Jewish eatery is making its way to the Tucson area.

Kneller's Delicatessen & Appetizing has been a pop-up shop at St. Phillip's Plaza for about three months, getting ready to transition into a brick-and-mortar by next spring.

The owner, Jeremy Kneller-Hernandez says it's a non-kosher east coast style delicatessen.

"It's recipes from my family and just really kind of sharing that vibe we had in the kitchen at big parties," says Kneller-Hernandez. "I want this place to feel like walking into a time machine."

He does it all himself, from the prepping to the cooking, adding his own style to the food he makes from his grandma's Jewish brisket, to the popular Jewish snack knish, to smoking his own pastrami.

He says he wanted to bring a taste of New York to the area.

"The thing I miss the most was just in the morning when I was with my grandpa hitting up a delicatessen for a little ham and cheese or ham, egg and cheese or a little knish at the corner spot and that nostalgia met a lot to me."

And for those wondering what a knish is.

"Creamy mashed potatoes, a little thyme seasoning, some love, cheese and caramelized onion. You get a little pickle and Dijon on the side," explains Kneller-Hernandez.

Customer Eashan Rao said it was his first time trying Kneller's pastrami and egg bagel sandwich, and it did not disappoint.

"I'm from New Jersey and so this really reminds me of home. I've actually been looking for a Jewish deli and a place with good bagels," Rao says.

One little boy, David Ramirez, also said Kneller's hotdog was far tastier than most.

"I don't know, I just liked the hotdog better," Ramirez says.

Kneller-Hernandez says this has been a lifelong dream and the support has been incredible.

"Just feeling the love. I wanna give back as much as I can. I don't want to let anyone down," says Kneller-Hernandez.

On top of the brick-and-mortar location coming soon, Kneller-Hernandez also caters for anyone interested.

"I'm really excited for this to be a main stay in Tucson cause this one of the few things which I feel we really needed around here," says Rao.

If you want to get your hands on Kneller's in the meantime, you can find it at St. Phillips Plaza Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about his menu, you can visit his Instagram.

