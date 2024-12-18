More than 100 students from TUSD schools earn degrees to graduate before Christmas 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They got the grades and aced their exams. The time then came for the latest crop of TUSD high school graduates to turn the tassels on their caps.

Tuesday, students and their families got to celebrate that milestone together. TUSD hosted its 31st Annual Winter Commencement for 12 district schools inside Palo Verde High Magnet School.

In all, 102 graduates, including class speaker James Matheson, got to walk the stage and receive their diploma. Matheson, 20, said it took him a little longer to get to this point in his educational journey.

"I always had trouble with myself — mentally, I always felt behind, especially when I didn’t graduate my first time," Matheson said. "Dec. 15th 2023 — I had no intention of returning, but then God saved me by sending a cop to pull me over," he said.

In overcoming personal struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, Matheson was also able to focus his time, and eventually graduate from Tucson Unified Virtual Academy (TUVA). "No matter what happens in life, the only person you need to rely on is yourself and no one else," Matheson told his fellow graduates.

What’s next for Matheson? “I’m going to Seattle Jan 1st to pursue culinary (school) for two years," he said. Matheson found his inspiration watching his father working in professional kitchens.

"I've always been a fan of food... (my dad) was almost a Michelin star chef that worked for a Michelin star restaurant. He kind of started that catalyst, and I want to kinda carry on the legacy and get a Michelin star before him and brag," Matheson said.

Other students, like Katie Cunningham graduated early from TUVA to get a head start on the next chapter of their academic careers. Cunningham said she will attend Northern Arizona University next month, and start her degree in nursing.

"I grew up in and out of the hospital with different family members," Cunningham said. "I kind of just fell in love with the whole nursing field and how they can help people and so I decided I wanted to do that,."

Graduate Emma Suarez said she first feared she wouldn't graduate on time because she fell behind on her required credits. But Suarez said she worked diligently to get back on track.

"I was able to catch up — here I am," Suarez said. She will go to Pima Community College in January and pursue a degree in psychology.

Frank Armenta, TUSD Asst. Superintendent of Leadership and Student Success, said seeing days like this graduation are the moments that make his job worthwhile. “As a former high school principal, it’s an exciting opportunity to celebrate with families and especially the students that want to continue their education,” he said.