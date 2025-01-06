"I just thank god that my family wasn't in the mix" - Reaching impact of New Orleans attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What was supposed to be a celebration turned into devastation.

At least 14 people were killed and 35 others injured when a man drove his truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street on Jan. 1 around 3:15 a.m.

The impact of the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day is felt heavily nationwide.

Especially for one man in Tucson from New Orleans, 30-year-old Bryant Battiste.

We spoke with Battiste on New Year's Eve about how excited he was to be in Tucson to ring in the new year, not knowing hours later, the ones he loves could potentially be in harm's way.

"I just thank god that my family wasn't in the mix on New Year's Eve during the tragedy. You know, I'm glad they was in their house, they was at home, they was with their family," said Battiste.

He's also thankful his 3-year-old daughter Rylan-Reese Olive Battiste was in Los Angeles when tragedy struck.

Battiste was born and raised in New Orleans, so much so he wears his heart on his sleeve with his left arm covered with tattoos that represents his hometown, including the Boot State Louisiana, Mardi Gras mask and the NFL Saints unique fleur-de-lis logo.

He says New Orleans is no stranger to danger, and when he heard about the crime via Instagram, he was almost numb.

"New Orleans has been devastated before many times. New Orleans has been a corrupt city. So when I saw the information, unfortunately seeing my city I'm kind of desensitized, but I was still mind blown," says Battiste.

He added that a terrorist attack in his hometown was something unheard of.

"Terrorism for the first time in my life in New Orleans. It was unbelievable," Battiste said.

Battiste says he understands catastrophe because his family lost everything in Hurricane Katrina.

"Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. I was 11 years old. It was troubling having to lose my house, my family be separated in different states and not knowing when they're gonna come back or if they're alive. It was trying times," Battiste explained.

He says he knows the community will rally together once again.

"They're resilient so New Orleans is going to come back from this with a vengeance. We're going to make New Orleans great again," said Battiste.

Battiste says he was the first of his family to venture out of Louisiana and it was the best decision.

"I left New Orleans when I was 21, lived in Atlanta, Georgia for five years. Just getting out, getting new scenery, just a new vibration of life. I left Atlanta, I met the mother of my child, met the love of my life and we moved to Los Angeles. I've been in Los Angeles for the last four years of my life," said Battiste.

He then came to Tucson about four months ago to volunteer with an organization that was in support of Kamala Harris for president at the time and has been enjoying his time here so far before he heads back to LA.

"It's been good to me. It feels like home. I love the energy out here," Battiste added.

Battiste says he plans on going back to New Orleans soon to visit his parents and siblings, and maybe even catch Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

