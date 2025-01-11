Heading to Mount Lemmon this weekend? It's the perfect time!

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — With the weather starting to feel like wintertime, why not embrace it and head up to the top of Mount Lemmon?

“It’ll stay somewhat slow on the weekdays, and weekends are busy until we get more snow. When we get snow, crazy—ridiculous every single day," said Graham Davies, manager at Mount Lemmon Ski Valley.

Athena Kehoe Friday morning at Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

“There's not many places in the world where you can start your morning staring at a saguaro and then drive 45 minutes and see a ponderosa that’s four feet in diameter, it’s pretty unique," Davies said.

For some, the views will never get old, no matter how many times they've made the trip to Mount Lemmon.

"It's a different 'wow' feeling every time I come," Will Mattrey explains, "I've been here with friends, family, and even have come alone. Every time I see something different."

Mattrey lives in Tucson and explains that the history is also something that matters to him.

“It’s neat to think that people have been climbing up this mountain for thousands of years and we have now climbed it ourselves," Mattrey said.

Although the views are breathtaking, Davies urges, "it can be sunny and nice but as soon as the clouds come over it’s going to get cold really fast, and that temperature drops really quickly."

If you are planning a day trip to the top of the mountain, make sure you pack enough warm clothes.

The Sky Ride is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 351-3351.