Douglas Fire Dept. opens warming shelter

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures expected to drop significantly this week, a warming shelter is in effect at the Douglas Fire Station on 10th Street and Dolores Avenue.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as long as temperatures remain cold, which is expected to last until Saturday.

Captain Matt King of the Douglas Fire Department said the warming shelter is being held in their classroom, which holds about 50 people.

“If people wanted to lay down or anything like that, we’re limited. We don’t really have beds or very many cots,” King said.

The department does not expect many people, but everyone is welcome.

Captain King says Douglas has the highest per capita amount of people living below the poverty line of any city in Cochise County.

“But with that, we don’t have a lot of people that are necessarily homeless. We have people maybe that are housing unstable,” he said.

The fire department is not able to provide meals, though water will be available.

If you encounter someone who needs assistance, call 520-364-COPS.

The Douglas Unified School District said there will be a late start on Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to weather conditions. School will begin at 9 a.m., and it will also be an early release day.