Annual Holiday Donation Drive to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation

Posted: 11:58 AM, Dec 13, 2021
Updated: 2021-12-13 13:58:26-05
Drive through Mr. An's Teppan Restaurant between 5 am and 6 pm on Friday, December 17 to make a donation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mr. An and Sam Levitz are pairing up again for their Annual Holiday Donation Drive benefiting the Easterseals Blake Foundation.

Drive-thru Mr. An's Teppan Steak and Seafood at 6091 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704, between 5 am and 6 pm on Friday, December 17 to make a donation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win $2,000 in new furniture from Sam Levitz Furniture.

Easterseals Blake Foundation impacts the lives of people with disabilities, children in foster care, and vulnerable families across Southern Arizona.

Annual Holiday Donation Drive Details