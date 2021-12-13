Annual Holiday Donation Drive to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mr. An and Sam Levitz are pairing up again for their Annual Holiday Donation Drive benefiting the Easterseals Blake Foundation.

Drive-thru Mr. An's Teppan Steak and Seafood at 6091 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704, between 5 am and 6 pm on Friday, December 17 to make a donation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win $2,000 in new furniture from Sam Levitz Furniture.

Easterseals Blake Foundation impacts the lives of people with disabilities, children in foster care, and vulnerable families across Southern Arizona.