Heinz debuts 3 new spicy ketchups and Hot 57 Sauce

If you’ve ever mixed hot sauce with other condiments, the days of trying to create the perfect blend are over — at least when it comes to ketchup.

In stores now, Heinz’s new line of spicy ketchup flavors comes in three heat varieties: Chipotle (medium), Jalapeño (hot) and Habanero (hotter).

Priced at $3.99 per bottle, these Heinz products can be used in place of anything else you’d use ketchup for, like with French fries or on a burger. You could use it in recipes, like meatloaf, to add a bit of a kick. If you need to tone down the spice a bit, you could also try mixing these with regular ketchup.

Heinz is also offering the first-ever Heinz Hot 57 sauce, which offers a red jalapeño twist on the brand’s 57 sauce.

Priced at $5.59 per bottle, the brand says the sauce “provides a simple, delicious way to add zest and heat to fans’ favorite proteins.” The sauce is the first new Heinz 57 product in more than 10 years.

If you’re a spicy food fan, you’re in luck because there is no shortage of foods heating up the grocery store aisles, from pickle-flavored hot sauce to Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup and new spicy SpaghettiOs.

Made with Frank’s RedHot sauce for a mild-medium heat level, the new SpaghettiOs Spicy Original are available at retailers nationwide now for around $1.59 per can.

While the SpaghettiOs are made for anyone, they’re geared toward Millennials, who apparently make up more than a third of the brand’s national sales. The brand also says 35% of respondents in a survey noted that they already add hot sauce to their SpaghettiOs, so it seems like the perfect pairing.

Which Heinz Spicy Ketchup flavor will you be trying first?

