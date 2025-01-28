The government is investigating a rare strain of avian flu, H5N9, detected on a duck farm in central California, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. It marks the first reported outbreak of this strain in U.S. poultry.

Nearly 119,000 birds have been culled since early December to prevent the spread of the H5N9 strain, as well as the more common H5N1, which was also found on the farm. The USDA is leading the investigation and enhancing surveillance efforts in collaboration with state animal health and wildlife officials.

The National Institute of Health has warned that the H5N9 strain needs to be watched carefully, although little is currently known about it.

The USDA's efforts to contain the outbreak involve working closely with state and local agencies to monitor and manage the situation. The culling of birds is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential spread of the virus to other farms or regions.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the poultry industry and public health.

The Centers for Disease Control maintains that the public health risk remains law. However, authorities say they are remaining vigilant and closely monitoring the situation.

The CDC reports that 67 people in the US have been infected with bird flu and one individual has died.

