Goodyear police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver in 13-year-old’s death

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday's hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Police say they searched a home in the neighborhood near Estrella Mountain Elementary School, where they arrested a man without incident Thursday night.

Police identified the suspect Friday morning as 44-year-old Richard Romo.

Thirteen-year-old Dylan Buensuceso was riding his bike home from school when he was hit by a full-size white Ford truck near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road.

Dylan was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

Dylan's memorial service will be on May 14 at 10 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Church. Family says the public is welcome.

"The police came here right before he was arrested, and all I could feel was relief and absolute gratefulness," said Dylan's father, Frederick Buensuceso.

Dylan's dad says the crash happened less than one block away from their home.

"He was funny. He was popular. He likes to make people laugh," said Buensuceso. "He had a great sense of humor. He was very smart. I ache for him to be here, but he's never coming back."

"My son was a vibrant 13-year-old boy who liked to be the class clown, the center of attention [and] make everybody laugh," said Sumi Mathews, Dylan's mom.

But Mathews said her son was so much more than just his sense of humor.

"What was going through my mind was there's no way this happens to somebody two times in less than the span of a year," said Mathews.

Mathews' other son was also killed in a car crash just 8 months ago.

Tuesday's deadly hit-and-run was just another unimaginable tragedy for the family.

"You've broken a mother's heart and you have taken a sister's identity," said Mathews. "When you ran and left my child for dead, you showed your true character and your true light."

Romo now faces two felony counts for leaving the scene of a deadly crash. Witnesses told police that Romo got out of his truck after the crash, looked at the scene and then drove away.

Romo has a criminal history of at least six DUIs and drug charges, dating back 10 years. He was released from prison in January 2020 for an aggravated DUI.

Court paperwork shows Romo's vehicle was found days later in the driveway of Romo's home in the area with matching damage.

Romo is being held on a $1 million secured bond and will next be in court on May 5.