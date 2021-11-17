George Clooney Opens Up About Unlikely Moment He And Wife Amal Decided To Have Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Once upon a time, George Clooney was one of Hollywood’s most dogged bachelors. In a recent podcast interview, the 60-year-old star confesses that he never imagined he would settle down and have a family — but that his direction changed in a hurry.

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids,” Clooney told Marc Maron on the comedian’s popular “WTF” show. “And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

He was of course talking about British attorney Amal Alamuddin, whom he wed in September 2014. Clooney first met the human rights lawyer at his home in Lake Como, Italy, via mutual friends. Although the chance meeting might have seemed out of nowhere, the actor’s friends apparently saw the match coming long before he did.

“I got a call from my agent, who said, ‘I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry,’” Clooney said in a 2018 interview with David Letterman. “It really worked out that way.”

But even after walking down the aisle with his true love, Clooney says he was far from interested in having kids. So what changed his mind? The star of Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” says it all started after he and Amal went to a friend’s home where there was a rambunctious kid running around.

“So we’ve been married for about a year and we were at a friend’s house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Holy s–t,'” Clooney told Maron. “We went outside for a walk. And [Amal had] never thought about it, really. And so then she said, ‘We are awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.’ She said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'”

He thought about it for a minute, he said.

“And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in,’ and she said, ‘I think we should try,'” he said. “I have to say it was very emotional, because I really was convinced that wasn’t my lot in life and was comfortable with that.”

Of course, those “other folks” they’re now sharing their lives with ended up being the Clooneys’ now 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander!

Despite his initial hesitation about being a father, Clooney has described being their dad as fulfilling and says he is so glad his kids have had each other to play with, especially during the pandemic.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.