Four people hurt, including 3 youths, during shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting at a shopping complex that left four people injured, including a four-year-old and two teenagers Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. at Tanger Outlets, near 95th and Glendale avenues, just west of Westgate.

Within two minutes of the first 911 call, an officer arrived on scene:

"And was flagged down and advised that there was a four-year-old boy with a critical gunshot wound. That officer immediately rendered first aid," said Officer Tiffany Ngulala.

It reportedly began as a confrontation between a 17-year-old boy and two teenage boys. The 17-year-old is described by police as the "primary aggressor" who began shooting at the two teens.

The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot the 15-year-old boy, who returned fire. Police previously believed the other teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot, but have since clarified that he did not receive a gunshot wound.

A 27-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son who were shopping with the 17-year-old at the time of the incident were also shot by the return gunfire.

All who were shot remain hospitalized Thursday afternoon. The 4-year-old is in critical condition, while the two teenagers and mother are in stable condition.

The 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were known to each other prior to this incident, according to police.

Given that two teens fired the shots, here's Glendale Police's message for parents:

"Keep it in a gun safe or keep a gun lock on it. We want to make sure that those handguns don't get into essentially the hands of our children," said Officer Ngulala.

While the teens are not currently in custody, they could eventually face felony charges.

Glendale police says the 17-year-old may be charged as an adult.

Businesses in the area were on lockdown for several hours as police investigated. The lockdown was lifted around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers had evacuated the mall to help keep store employees and customers safe.

"They escorted us out of the store and walked us around the back," said one store employee who did not want her name used.

The store employee said she waited hours at the nearby Hampton Inn for the "all clear."

"It's just exhausting. It was frightening. It is sad things like that have to happen," added the woman.

Shoppers also witnessed the chaos.

Brian Kanu was among the many people who arrived and saw the investigation.

"As I pull up, I just saw the whole place taped up and locked down," said Kanu, who came to the outlet mall Wednesday wanting to return an item at one of the stores.

"I was kind of surprised. This stuff doesn't really happen on this side of town right next to the stadium. It is pretty tight when it comes to security," added Kanu.

Police say no suspects are outstanding.

Phoenix Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting Glendale police in the investigation.

Aerial footage outside the St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center, which is located near the shooting scene, also showed a vehicle with police tape around it.

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed that the vehicle outside the hospital was used by the two teenagers, who were driven by someone else to the hospital.