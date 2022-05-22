Watch

Explosions, large flames at Phoenix recycling plant near 22nd Ave and McDowell Rd

An explosion was seeing as Fire officials were providing an update on a structure fire at 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road.
22nd Ave McDowell structure fire
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 14:34:19-04

PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Phoenix metal scrap yard.

At about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, dozens of firefighters were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a fire.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a 1st Alarm situation and eventually to a 4th Alarm, which prompted a larger response.

Flames could be seen at a metal scrap yard. The building had old signage that read White Water company, a bottled water supplier, but ABC15 has learned the sign remained in place after that company moved locations.

A Phoenix Fire official says the fire is burning at a recycling plant that contains magnesium elements. A HAZMAT situation was prompted when firefighters poured water onto the burning metal.

Explosions occurred at the scene but at this time there are no reported injuries.

Officials say the main body of the fire is controlled and crews are continuing to hit hotspots.

A cause for the fire hasn't been determined.

