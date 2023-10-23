Witch to choose: Tucson's Halloween options are plentiful this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was only a few short years ago that the scariest thing you could do on Halloween was go outside and breathe on each other.

With the worst of COVID behind us, Tucson's Halloween offerings have multiplied like Gremlins drenched in water after midnight.

This year's selections on the weekend before Halloween range from family friendly to strictly 21-and-older.

Some of the events include:

Boo at the Zoo: Reid Park Zoo kicked off its annual Halloween celebrations last weekend, but continues this Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29. Boo at the Zoo, which takes place throughout the property, at 3400 E. Zoo Court, will feature games, meet-and-greets with pirates, princesses and super heroes, pumpkin patch photo opportunities and, of course, candy. Tickets are $14 per person and the advanced purchase of tickets through the Reid Park Zoo website is required. Timed entries are at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Night of Fright: Located south of the Boneyard on Tucson's far southeast side, at 6000 E. Valencia Road, the Pima Air and Space Museum is already a little spooky at night. This Saturday, Oct. 28, it will up its family friendly BOO! factor with trick-or-treat candy stations, an inflatable slide, a zip line, a trackless train ride, games and crafts.

Night of Fright begins at 5 p.m. and admission is $25 per parking space (the parking space is the price of admission). Registration is required ahead of time.

Creature Feature Market: Halloween-themed vendors will be selling their scary wares at the Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St., during this Sunday's Cyclovia event. More than 40 vendors have signed up. Get started on your Christmas shopping early by buying your loved ones something weird. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Spooktacular Science at Flandrau: The Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd, on the University of Arizona campus, is attempting to make Halloween scary, fun AND educational for the kids, with a full schedule of events, including a tarantula nebula ring toss, zombie brains play, and planetarium shows with names like "Spooky Tucson Sky" and "Fright Lights." Admission is $12, $8 for children ages 3-16, and free for infants. Planetarium shows are the same price. Spooktacular Science runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trick or Read: Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, Heroes and Villains, 4533 E. Broadway, will be offering up free comics for Halloween, including titles from Marvel, Dark Horse and IDW. More information here.

Nightmare on Congress Street: While this roundup has been heavy on the family fun, Nightmare on Congress Street, at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., is an option for those Tucson adults who have already purchased their sexy Barbie/sexy Oppenheimer/sexy Biden costumes for this year. The annual bash includes two costume contests with $2,000 in cash and prizes and music from the likes of Swigfoot, Funky Bonz, King Quince, Fat Tony and Humphouse. Food and drink specials, all haunted, will also be available.

The event is 21-and-older, so find a sitter. Admission is $18.54 per person through the Hotel Congress website.