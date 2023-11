Winter pool schedule in effect until April 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Recreational and lap swimmers will want to take note of the City of Tucson's winter pool hours, now in effect through early April of next year.

Amphitheater, Fort Lowell, Quincie Douglas and the Udall Pool are closed for the season.

The following pools will remain open for both recreational and lap swimming, with adjusted hours:

Adult Lap Swim Hours



Archer Pool |1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Mon.- Thurs: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Catalina Pool | 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.

Mon. - Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clements Pool | 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Mon. - Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Fri.: 6 - 9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC | 255 W. Alameda St.

Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunnyside Pool | 1725 E. Bilby Rd.

Mon. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat. - Sun.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Recreational Swim Hours



Archer Pool |1665 S. La Cholla Blvd. Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Catalina Pool | 2005 N. Dodge Blvd. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clements Pool | 8155 E. Poinciana Dr. Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat., Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Edith Ball ARC | 255 W. Alameda St. Mon.-Thu.: 1-5 p.m. Fri.: 1-4 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunnyside Pool | 1725 E. Bilby Rd. Mon. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5-7 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sat. - Sun.: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



All pool slides are closed through until June.