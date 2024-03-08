What to do this weekend: Upcoming events across town

Looking for some fun this weekend? These are some of things you can check out around town:

Senior Celebration at Reid Park Zoo -

March 8 | 9:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Guests 62 and older can access the zoo for only $5. Throughout the day, zoo keepers will host habitat chats.

"Guns and Hoses" Kickball Tournament Fundraiser at Riverfront Park -

March 9 | 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Watch Oro Valley police and firefighters battle in out in a kickball tournament with food, snacks and raffle tickets for purchase. Proceeds from the event give back to Project Grad (an annual celebration for Canyon Del Oro High School seniors on graduation night).

Tucson Festival of Books at University of Arizona -

March 9-10 | 9:00 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

This free event kicks off Saturday with the Children's Storybook Parade. Local and best-selling authors will have booths for people to explore, some with scheduled book signings and panels. Food is available for purchase.

Tucson Monopoly Launch Party at Hotel Congress -

March 9 | 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the launch of the Tucson edition of Monopoly at this free event. There will be contests, prizes and giveaways from 20 different businesses.

Cologuard Classic at La Paloma Country Club -

March 8-10 | 8:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Golf’s greatest players participate in three days of competition (Friday – Sunday) with all tournament proceeds supporting colon cancer awareness and Tucson youth sports.

Buy tickets here.

Presentation on famous U-2 Spy Pilot at Pima Air & Space Museum -

March 10 | 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Author and historian Francis Gary Powers Jr. will share the story of his father, a famous spy pilot during the Cold War. The presentation — hosted in Hangar 1 — will include audio tapes, transcriptions and formerly classified documents.

