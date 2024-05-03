Weekend Roundup — 7 Tucson events you won't want to miss

Tucson has it all this weekend — from free comic books to baseball military appreciation ceremonies!

See details below:

Baja Beer Festival at Armory Park

May 4 | 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

The 21+ festival returns for its eighth year this weekend. Attendees can enjoy sample beers from breweries around Arizona as well as food for purchase. Armory park is located at 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Find tickets at chooseazbrews.com.

Free Comic Book Day

May 4 | Store hours vary

Free Comic Book Day is the comic book market's annual event during which participating comic book shops around the world give away comic books free to customers. It's traditionally held the first Saturday in May.

Find a participating store in around town at freecomicbookday.com.

Mariachi Fiesta de Garibaldi at Jácome Plaza

May 4 | 10:00 a.m. — 10:00 p.m.

The 2024 Tucson International Mariachi Conference presents its annual Fiesta de Garibaldi, a daylong celebration of music, dance and culture. Tickets are $25 each to get into Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Classic Car Show at Little Anthony's Diner

May 4 | 5:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Check out cool vintage vehicles at Little Anthony's this Saturday night. Kids can also play in a bouncy castle on-site — all this while enjoying '50s diner food. Added bonus: The show is free.

The restaurant is located at 7010 E. Broadway.

"I Dream in Widescreen" at Fox Tucson Theatre

May 4 | 7:00 p.m.

Watch 13 thesis films from students at the University of Arizona's School of Film, Theatre and Television. Tickets a $5 apiece. Fox Tucson Theatre is located at 17 W. Congress, downtown.

New Estrella Bakery location grand opening

May 5 | 9:00 a.m. — noon

It'll be the fourth spot for this family owned Tucson staple that's been around for decades. The new bakery at 141 S. Stone Ave. will hold its grand opening on Sunday at 9:00 a.m., right across from the Saint Augustine Cathedral.

Pave Hawk Flyover at Hi Corbett Field

May 5 | noon

University of Arizona Baseball and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are hosting a flyover at Hi Corbett Field for military appreciation weekend.

Two helicopters will fly in formation while local veterans and service members are recognized.

Tickets for the game and its pre-festivities can be found on the Arizona Wildcats Baseball website.

