'Water is Life Southwest' Festival Saturday, March 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new festival celebrating water, indigenous arts and the environment is coming to Tucson's MSA Annex Saturday, March 11.

'Water is Life Southwest' is a benefit concert and cultural festival that will feature multiple musical groups, Native artists, environmental speakers and more in a single-day event near the banks of the Santa Cruz and the base of Sentinel Peak—the area of Tucson recognized for its human history dating back thousands of years.

The organizers say all proceeds from the festival will "help fund Indigenous issues, including Land back, sovereignty, conservation, border justice, just transition and food and water initiatives by Tribal Nations and Indigenous Peoples In Arizona."

The event will be family-friendly, and will feature local and Indigenous food, as well as a "regional artist village" set up inside the MSA Annex.

“We’re very excited to present this first-year festival. It marks a new partnership between Indigenous organizers of the American Sonoran border region and Honor the Earth, the nation's largest Indigenous environmental non-profit,” noted Krystal Two Bulls, Co-executive Director of Honor the Earth. "We hope it will deepen the relationship between organizers in Arizona and Honor to invest in local efforts for land back, just transition and Indigenous rights."

This festival will be the first of its kind in Tucson, modeled after a similar annual event presented by Honor the Earth in Duluth, Minn.

Tickets are for sale online for $30. Day-of tickets at the door will cost $40.

The MSA Annex is located at 267 South Avenida del Convento. 'Water is Life Southwest' runs from 1 - 10 p.m.