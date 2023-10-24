Watch Now
Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place this weekend at Reid Park in Midtown

Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 24, 2023
More than 1,500 people are set to walk this Saturday, Oct. 28, to help fight a disease that affects more than 6 million people in the United States.

The Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, with a tailgate starting at 7:30 a.m. and the actual walk taking place at 9:30 a.m.

Information on participation and volunteer opportunities can be found here.

Find out more about the walk at the event website or join the Tucson Walk to End Alzheimer's Facebook group.

