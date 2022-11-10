Tucson Veterans Day Parade: Downtown route and street closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is returning this year, Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year hiatus.

The parade is scheduled to begin at Alameda Street and Granada Avenue at 11 a.m., and will process south along Granada to Cushing Street.

The route encircles the Tucson Convention Center (TCC), before heading west on Congress Street and concluding in front of the Federal Building.

Parking will be free in the garage at 498 W. Congress St., as well as the TCC surface lots. Parade participants and attendees will be able to access these lots until 10:30 a.m.

City of Tucson The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Roads will close to traffic for the parade will begin at 7 a.m.:



I-10 eastbound and westbound exit ramps at Congress Street will be closed from 7 a.m. - noon

Road closures beginning at 9 a.m:

Granada Avenue from Franklin Street to Congress Street

Westbound Congress Street from Stone Avenue to Granada Avenue

Road closures beginning at 10:30 a.m.:

Church Avenue from Cushing Street to Congress Street

Cushing Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue

Eastbound Broadway/Congress Street from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Church Avenue

Cushing Street/Granada Avenue from westbound I-10 Frontage Road to Congress Street

All streets are scheduled to reopen by 1 p.m. at the latest.

The Sun Link Streetcar and Sun Tran busses have planned temporary route adjustments during these closures.

The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is also reminding the public that the area around the Main Library and Jácome Plaza at 101 N. Stone Ave. is also closed to traffic due to the Dusk Music Festival.

Parade organizers last held the 100th annual celebration in 2019. Following that, the 2020 parade was canceled due to COVID restrictions, then canceled again in 2021 due to downtown construction, according to the organizers.