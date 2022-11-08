Watch Now
Tucson Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival coming to the Tucson Expo Center

Free admission, free parking, free classes and $500 cash giveaway
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:31:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 13th Annual Tucson Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival is coming to the Tucson Expo Center November 10, 11 and 12 featuring sewing, quilting, needle arts and crafts and more.

The festival will offer a wide variety of supplies, notions, patterns and techniques, as well as free classes and make-and-take workshops for all skill levels and interests.

Many booths will feature innovative products that are brand new, along with stenciling, embossing, crystals, and fabric crafts.

Cathy's Sewing and Vacuum is sponsoring the show and will be doing multiple giveaways.

The additional show information, printable coupons, or directions visit quiltcraftsew.com or here for a complete program of exhibitors..

