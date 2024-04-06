Tucson Folk Festival's three-day extravaganza: All you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From local to national headliners, the Tucson Folk Festival returns once again!

The three-day, family-friendly event is celebrating its 39th year in town and will gather over 20,000 people.

"We are so happy to be ingrained in the Tucsonan community," said Folk Festival board member Jonathan Frahm. "The community aspect is my favorite part of the festival."

Friday night's highlight is a songwriting competition and Saturday and Sunday will feature artists on six stages, giving event goers a chance to pick and choose which of the 150+ performances they want to see.

Other festival fun includes music workshops, arts and crafts exhibitions, food vendors and a beverage garden.

"It's really a melting pot and it shows how the festival has evolved," Frahm noted.

"The musical palate has changed so much to where we're now reflecting that folk music is encompassing roots music and world music...dozens of genres."

Details:

Friday, April 5 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 | 12:00 p.m – 9:30 p.m

Sunday, April 7 | 11:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m

Enjoy free admission to the festival located at Jacomé Plaza : 101 N. Stone Ave.

More performances and vendor information can be found at the Tucson Folk Festival website.