Tucson Folk Festival returns March 31 - April 2

In the video player: Previous Tucson Folk Festival coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Music will be taking over downtown Tucson this weekend, with six stages within walking distance of Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

The festival is free and open to the public.

More than 125 live performances will celebrate Americana, Latin, Mexican and other styles of folk music, including bluegrass, country, Celtic, blues and zydeco.

Tucson Folk Festival has a full schedule of the performances on their website, as well as parking and public transit options.

The Tucson Folk Festival official kickoff begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 with the 2023 Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition. More than 80 songwriters competed for a chance to perform in the Friday showcase, where a judging panel will name the winners.

The city of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) says Church Avenue between Pennington and Alameda Streets will be closed to street traffic beginning Friday morning, March 31 at 6 a.m.

Additionally, the following roads will be closed beginning Saturday at 5 a.m:



Church Avenue from Alameda Street north to Washington Street

Pennington Street from Church Avenue to Stone Avenue

Eastbound Alameda Street from Main Avenue to Church Avenue

Court Avenue from Telles Street to Council Street

Alameda Street between Stone and Church Avenues will remain open for through travel.

DTM says drivers can expect streets to re-open by 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 3.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Tucson Folk Festival website.