Try out these Southern Arizona holiday events taking place this weekend

We are now knee-deep in holiday activities, with events taking places across the Tucson area and throughout Cochise County.

Here are some of the events kicking off this weekend:

74th Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights

North Christmas Avenue in Midtown; winterhavenfestival.org

It's an annual tradition that would make Clark Griswold envious. An entire neighborhood decked out, top to bottom, in festive holiday decorations. Winterhaven is a fan favorite amongst Tucsonans. It launches Saturday, Dec. 9, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Christmas. Admission is free.

Marana Christmas Express

14950 N Trico Road; maranapumpkinpatch.com/pages/christmas-express

From the folks who bring you the Marana Pumpkin Patch for Halloween each year, comes Marana Christmas Express, a celebration of the holiday, complete with rides for children, a light display, farm animals and visits from Santa.

The Christmas Express runs 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-23. General admission is $20 with children 2 and younger free.

Tombstone's annual Christmas Light Parade

On historic Allen Street, Tombstone; tombstoneweb.com/event/tombstones-christmas-light-parade/

The town to tough to die will twinkle brightly during its Christmas Light Parade, taking place on Allen Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade features brightly colored floats and vehicles dressed up by local businesses and residents. If you'd like something to do in Tombstone before the parade, roll down to the Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park for a Victorian Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That particular event will feature caroling, a pickle hunt, photo booth, crafts and activities throughout the day. Admission is free.

Yuletide Market and Holiday Bazaar

Ethel H. Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista; sierravistaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4270/

Local artisans will be selling their creations, including candles, glassware, jewelry, quilts and woodwork, at this market in Sierra Vista, running from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9.

Other events

- Holiday Sip & Shop, noon-4 p.m., Dec. 9, at MotoSonora Brewing, 1015 S. Park Ave.

- Holiday Market with Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 9, at Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road.

- Holiday Magic with Cirque de la Symphonie, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

- Irish Christmas in America concert,7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway.