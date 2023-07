A big back to school party and resource fair is set to take place this Saturday, July 22, courtesy of Tucson Police, Tucson Parks & Recreation and 29th Street Thrive.

The 29th Street Back to School Bash will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St. It will feature food trucks, water games with the police, jumping castles, music, as well as resources for students and a health clinic.

Admission is free.